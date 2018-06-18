City Council hears testimony on resolution supporting DACA

The city council is looking at a resolution that, if passed, would urge Congress and the White House to protect DACA recipients.

Councilwoman Jane Raybould says while the resolution is only a gesture to so–called "Dreamers," she says the council providing such feedback is essential to enacting good policies.

"It is very common for us to work with our federal, state and local officials on pilot programs or provide direct feedback on how federal matters impact our businesses," Raybould says.

Some who testified this proposal is just a waste of time.

"The federal government—specifically Congress—is responsible for crafting the laws that determine how and when non–citizens can become naturalized citizens in the United States," says Richard Esquivelo of Lincoln. "Point of order is I don't think this should be discussed here at this council."

They were only taking testimony on the proposal Monday night and will vote on it in the future.