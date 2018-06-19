Quilts Of Valor, sibling share special experience - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Quilts Of Valor, siblings share special experience

Cyndi Shinn shared this photo with us.

Cyndi and 13 sibling shared a special experience--receiving Quilts Of Valor.

She says combined her family has 137 year of military service and counting.

She said she's a very proud mother and honored to have Quilt Of Valor.

Congratulations, and thank you for your service!

