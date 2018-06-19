Nebraska State Patrol needs help finding wanted man - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska State Patrol needs help finding wanted man

Nebraska State Patrol needs help finding wanted man

Posted: Updated:

The Nebraska State Patrol needs your help in finding a man wanted on multiple charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Chase County, that's in southwest Nebraska, for 30-year-old Kody G. Huff.

He's wanted on first-degree assault, kidnapping, terroristic threats and use of a weapon.

If you have any information, you're urged to call NSP.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.