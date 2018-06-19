Drug arrest in Jefferson County

Around 6 a.m. this morning, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Officers of the Fairbury Police Dept. executed a search warrant at residence in Fairbury.

49-Year-old Douglas Beu was taken into custody without incident on charges of possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

Another person, Kristin D. Van Western is being sought in connection with the incident.

Authorities say during the search they found drug paraphernalia as well as illegal narcotics, that they believe to be Methamphetamine.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed.