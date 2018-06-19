Update: Trail's murder case forwarded to District Court

The majority of fire crews in Nebraska run on volunteers, and Lancaster County is no exception.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue escorted 19 kids to summer camp on Sunday.More >>
28–year–old Christian Montoya of Lincoln drown at Pawnee Lake Sunday afternoon after he jumped in the water trying to save his son.More >>
Authorities say during the search they found drug paraphernalia as well as illegal narcotics, that they believe to be Methamphetamine.More >>
A Lincoln man drowned and his son was hospitalized after an incident at Pawnee Lake in Lancaster County on June 17.More >>
Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell both had court appearances today in Saline County County Court.More >>
You posted it we're reporting it. Cyndi Shinn shared this photo with us. Cyndi and 13 sibling shared a special experience--receiving Quilts Of Valor. She says combined her family has 137 year of military service and counting. She said she's a very proud mother and honored to have Quilt Of Valor. Congratulations, and thank you for your service!More >>
BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities are still searching for a southeast Nebraska man who has been missing for more than two weeks. 37-year-old Edward Parker, of Beatrice, was last seen around June 1. Friends and family are asking anyone with information to contact Beatrice police. Beatrice Police Sgt. Jay Murphy says there have been some leads in the case, but all so far have been dead ends. Murphy says the department has seen missing person cases in the past where a person left town...More >>
Warm & humid with a partly cloudy sky & a few isolated storms...More >>
