Tammy Kelch, M.A., LMHP, LADC

I am the Director of the Intensive Outpatient Program at Parallels and have been here since early 2005. My undergraduate Degree came from Nebraska Wesleyan in Social Work and Sociology. I then was a Social Worker in a hospital setting for about seven years. Next, I obtained my Masters Degree in Counseling from Doane College in 2004. My targeted area of interest while obtaining my Masters Degree was women's issues and that continues to be an interest of mine. My specific areas of interest at this time are working with substance abuse and mental health issues.