Tammy Kelch, M.A., LMHP, LADC

I am the Director of the Intensive Outpatient Program at Parallels and have been here since early 2005. My undergraduate Degree came from Nebraska Wesleyan in Social Work and Sociology. I then was a Social Worker in a hospital setting for about seven years. Next, I obtained my Masters Degree in Counseling from Doane College in 2004. My targeted area of interest while obtaining my Masters Degree was women's issues and that continues to be an interest of mine. My specific areas of interest at this time are working with substance abuse and mental health issues.
In a finding that might bring older Dads some peace of mind about their sons' future job prospects, a new study shows these kids are more likely to be "geeks."More >>
In a finding that might bring older Dads some peace of mind about their sons' future job prospects, a new study shows these kids are more likely to be "geeks."More >>
Will that be eggs or cereal? The decisions people make might be partly based on what they had for breakfast that morning, a preliminary study suggests.More >>
Will that be eggs or cereal? The decisions people make might be partly based on what they had for breakfast that morning, a preliminary study suggests.More >>
Nearly 10 million American adults have a serious mental illness, and a similar number have considered suicide during the past year, according to a new government report on the nation's behavioral ills.More >>
Nearly 10 million American adults have a serious mental illness, and a similar number have considered suicide during the past year, according to a new government report on the nation's behavioral ills.More >>
People who drink at even moderate levels may see some of their mental skills slip faster as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
People who drink at even moderate levels may see some of their mental skills slip faster as they age, a new study suggests.More >>
Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.More >>
Many barriers can keep people from psychotherapy, such as cost or the availability of a qualified health provider.More >>
If you're a new father, spending plenty of time with your baby could boost his or her mental development, a new study suggests.More >>
If you're a new father, spending plenty of time with your baby could boost his or her mental development, a new study suggests.More >>
A landmark clinical trial has shown that a compound in marijuana can ease life-threatening seizures in children with a rare and devastating form of epilepsy.More >>
A landmark clinical trial has shown that a compound in marijuana can ease life-threatening seizures in children with a rare and devastating form of epilepsy.More >>
City life seems to take a toll on the adolescent mind, new research suggests.More >>
City life seems to take a toll on the adolescent mind, new research suggests.More >>
Until Gearah Goldstein fully transitioned her gender, being female housed in a male body felt like a hunger she couldn't satisfy.More >>
Until Gearah Goldstein fully transitioned her gender, being female housed in a male body felt like a hunger she couldn't satisfy.More >>
As great as smartphones are, you can get too attached to the gadgets.More >>
As great as smartphones are, you can get too attached to the gadgets.More >>