Frequently Asked Questions

Why Would I Choose Parallels?

Parallels is a recognized leader in the community as a professional provider of chemical dependency and mental health evaluations, substance abuse education, plus mental health and substance abuse treatment services. All of our clinical staff hold varied college degrees in counseling from bachelor degrees to Ph. D levels. We have a licensed psychologist on staff. Parallels prides itself in scheduling clients quickly and usually within a week of their calling for an appointment. The usual turn around time for a written evaluation report is 3-5 business days and we offer "Priority" evaluations when a report for court is needed in less than three days.

What is the Mission of Parallels?

Parallels will provide individualized, timely and cost effective mental health and chemical dependency evaluations and substance abuse programs.

What are the Goals of Programs at Parallels?

The goals of our programs are to help our clients stay out of trouble with the law, job, school and relationships AND to give our clients decision-making, problem-solving and life skills to make a positive change in all aspects of life.

When is Payment Due?

Evaluation and education services require pre-payment. In order to effectively work clients into the schedule, with pre-payment, we can lock in the appointment date and time you have scheduled to guarantee that appointment for you. Counseling services offered can be submitted to insurance. To find out more about our payments and insurance, you may fill out the Parallels Contact Form and someone will be able to assist you in answering these questions.

Does Parallels accept Insurance for their services?

Some services will allow us to submit the charges to insurance. Parallels is in network for many insurance companies, however, not all insurance panels. For more information, please fill out a Parallels Contact Form and someone will be able so assist you in answering these questions.

Do you offer evaluations to people who are incarcerated?

Parallels can provide evaluations in the Lancaster County Corrections Facility as well as some of the local area facilities. We can also make arrangements to go into the State Department of Corrections facilities as long as the evaluation is being court ordered by a judge or an attorney.

Where is Parallels Located?

Parallels is located at 4706 S. 48th Street. We are three blocks South of Pioneers on 48th Street, in the Pickering Professional Building. We are on the East side of 48th street, and our cross street is La Salle. Parallels is the only office on the second floor of the building.

What is Intensive Outpatient Treatment?

The Intensive Outpatient Treatment Program (IOP) goals are to assist our clients in not having problems related to drug or alcohol use and to help clients by offering flexible and individualized treatment program options. The usual course of treatment includes attendance at seven to 10 individual counseling sessions, 18-20 group counseling sessions including education, and 1-3 family sessions, depending all upon client needs. Successful completion is achieved when the individualized treatment plan goals are achieved and all financial responsibilities are satisfied.

What is Outpatient Treatment?

The Outpatient Treatment Program (OP) goals are to assist our clients in not having problems related to drug or alcohol use and to help clients by offering flexible and individualized treatment program options. The usual course of treatment includes attendance at five substance abuse education classes, three to five individual counseling sessions, seven-10 group counseling sessions, and 1-2 family sessions, depending all upon client needs. Successful completion is achieved when the individualized treatment plan goals are achieved and all financial responsibilities are satisfied.

What is an Evaluation?

Chemical Dependency evaluations are assessments to determine if there is an abuse or dependency diagnosis. Chemical Dependency evaluations will also help determine what level of care is appropriate for the client. Parallels prides itself in scheduling clients quickly and usually within a week of their calling for an appointment. The usual turn around time for a written evaluation report is 3-5 business days. Parallels does offer "Priority" evaluations when a report for court is needed in less than three days.

What are the Education Classes and When are they Offered?

The 15 hour Alcohol and Other Drug Education Class is for people who have occasionally misused alcohol or other drugs, but who do not have a history of abuse or dependency. Lancaster County Probation requires a 15 Hour Alcohol and Other Drug Education Class. These classes are offered on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. and Tuesday mornings 9:00 - 12:00. During the summer, we do drop one of the evening classes due to lower numbers.

The One Day Alcohol and Other Drug Education Class (8 hours) is for people who have occasionally misused alcohol or other drugs, but who do not have a history of abuse or dependency. Counties outside of Lancaster may allow this class to be taken. The class runs the last Friday of every month, unless it falls near a holiday.

Do you offer programs in other languages?

Parallels does offer chemical dependency evaluations and outpatient treatment in Spanish with the assistance of a court approved interpreter