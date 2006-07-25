"The Weekend Peel"

Refined Erbium lasers are a new addition to today's anti-aging arsenal. New technological capabilities allow for an almost infinite choice in how gentle or aggressive these laser peels can be.



Each level provides a different end result, adjustable to fit the lifestyle needs and end desires of the patient. The new Sciton Erbium Laser System allows for treatment depths as minimal as 10 microns (similar to a glycolic acid peel) up to 120 microns (full resurfacing effect.)

MicroLaserPeel, the "weekend" skin peel, treats skin conditions associated with aging and an active lifestyle. You can see improvements in just a few days.

MicroLaserPeel is the ideal treatment for those patients who want improved skin with immediate lasting results, little time off, discomfort, or post-treatment care. Sciton's erbium laser uses a computer-guided scanner to ensure maximum precision and treatment uniformity.