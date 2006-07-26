What is Restylane?

Restylane® is a safe and natural cosmetic dermal filler that restores volume and fullness to the skin to correct facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds .

Restylane is a cosmetic dermal filler made of hyaluronic acid , a natural substance that already exists in the human body. The hyaluronic acid in Restylane is a crystal-clear gel called NASHA TM or Non-Animal Stabilized Hyaluronic Acid. NASHA is completely biocompatible with human hyaluronic acid.

Restylane maintains its shape using the body's own moisture. The hyaluronic acid in Restylane is hydrophilic or "water loving." As hyaluronic acid gradually degrades, each molecule binds to more water and over time, the same volume can be maintained with less hyaluronic acid. This ability of hyaluronic acid to bind to water is what helps provide lasting results.

Unlike rooster-derived hyaluronic acids and bovine collagen products, Restylane is free from animal proteins. This limits any risk of animal-based disease transmissions or development of allergic reactions to animal proteins.*

After your treatment, you might have some redness or swelling. This will normally last less than seven days. Sunbathing and cold outdoor activities should be avoided until any redness or swelling disappear. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or under 18, you shouldn't use Restylane. * Restylane contains trace amounts of gram-positive bacterial proteins and is contraindicated for patients with a history of allergies to such material.