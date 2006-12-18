Radiesse™ is an injectable filler made of synthetic calcium minerals that when injected into your skin it fills lines and wrinkles and helps remold new collagen development. Used to restore and reshape obvious signs of facial aging, Radiesse does more than simply chase wrinkles. Its unique contouring ability allows physicians to treat large areas of the face in one procedure. For the first three months after injection, Radiesse initially performs as a filler substance by plumping up the skin. Then thanks to its collagen-generating properties, Radiesse actually stimulates new tissue development for extended correction for up to 12 to 18 months. Radiesse can be used for Nasolabial folds, Marionette lines, Cheek augmentation, nasal augmentation, Jaw line Chin augmentation. Recovery Expectations



Approximately 24 hours following injection of Radiesse, most swelling or redness will have subsided. Some patients return to work immediately following injection, while others may need 24 hours.



Does it hurt?



Patient reactions vary, so injections of ANY filler may be accompanied by either a topical or injectable anesthetic. Please consult with your physician for more information.



How long will Radiesse™ last?



In facial applications, Radiesse™ should provide a correction that lasts around one to two years (with an occasional touchup). Individual results may vary, affected by age, metabolism, skin type, lifestyle and muscle activity.



Is Radiesse™ permanent?



No. The gel carrier dissipates over a few months allowing for new tissue infiltration. The CaHA particles gradually break down and are metabolized over two to three years.



Will Radiesse become hard or noticeable to touch?



No, Radiesse™ will remain soft and pliable and will take on the characteristics of the surrounding soft tissue.



Will I need a skin test?



No pre-testing is required due to Radiesse's unique synthetic product formulation and biocompatibility profile.



What is Radiesse™ composed of?



Radiesse is composed of synthetic calcium hydroxylapatite (CaHA) microspheres suspended in a gel carrier.



CaHA is a biomaterial with over twenty years of use in orthopedics, neurosurgery, dentistry, and ophthalmology, and is the primary mineral constituent of bone and teeth. The semi-solid nature of Radiesse is created by suspending CaHA in a common water based carrier, also used in a large array of products.



Radiesse™ is synthetic CaHA that has similar characteristics to bone and teeth, and is naturally compatible with the body. It has been tested extensively in clinical trials for over seven years now with exceptional safety and efficacy results.



How many treatments will I require?



Some patients may achieve an optimal correction on their first injection. For other patients, variability in the rate of tissue in-growth may require a touch-up to achieve an optimal correction.



Are there any side effects?



There are few reported side effects. However, some common injection-related reactions may occur, such as edema, swelling, pain, itching, discoloration, and tenderness at the injection site.



What if I am taking medication?



Radiesse™ should not be implanted in patients while on an aspirin regimen or while taking other medications that could inhibit the healing process. Please consult your physician for more information.



Can Radiesse™ be injected over other implants?



Radiesse™ should not be implanted in patients with other implants or materials still in place.



Is Radiesse™ approved?



Yes, Radiesse™ is approved for use in U.S., Europe, Canada, and various other countries.