What is BOTOX® ?

BOTOX® Cosmetic is a simple, non-surgical, physician-administered treatment that can temporarily smooth moderate to severe frown lines between the brows in people from 18 to 65 years of age. It is the only treatment of its type approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Botox® is made from the Botulinum Toxin Type A, a protein produced by the bacteria Clostridium Botulinum. Small doses of the protein are injected into the affected muscles blocking the release of a chemical that would otherwise signal the muscle to contract. The protein thus relaxes the injected muscle. The treatment usually begins to work 24 to 48 hours, and can last up to four months. Also, Botox® is a preventive treatment for future wrinkles.



In 2005, almost 3.3 million procedures were performed with FDA-approved BOTOX® Cosmetic.



Recovery Expectations



Discomfort is usually minimal and brief. Prior to injecting, your physician may choose to numb the area with a cold pack or anesthetic cream. The entire procedure takes approximately 10 minutes. Many people are in and out of the physician's office without downtime following BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment.



How does BOTOX® Cosmetic work?



Those moderate to severe frown lines between your brows form over time as the result of muscle activity. BOTOX® Cosmetic is injected directly into the muscles between your brows. It works by blocking the transmission of nerve impulses to the injected muscles; this reduces the activity of the muscles that cause those persistent lines to form.



When will I see results from a BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment?



Within days, you may see a marked improvement in the moderate to severe frown lines between your brows. Lines continue to improve for up to a month, and results can last for up to 4 months. In clinical trials, nearly 90% of men and women rated the improvement in their appearance as moderate to better 1 month after treatment. Results may vary.



How long does BOTOX® Cosmetic last?



Results from treatment with BOTOX® Cosmetic can last for up to 4 months. If you discontinue treatment, the frown lines between your brows gradually will look like they did before treatment.



Who should administer BOTOX® Cosmetic?



Any authorized healthcare professional can administer BOTOX® Cosmetic, but dermatologists, plastic surgeons, ophthalmologists, otolaryngologists (ear, nose, and throat doctors), or other physicians specializing in cosmetic procedures are generally more experienced.



Who should not use BOTOX® Cosmetic?



BOTOX® Cosmetic should not be used in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any ingredient in the formulation. Patients with neuromuscular disorders such as ALS, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome may be at increased risk of serious side effects.



Will I experience any side effects?



The most common side effects following injection include temporary eyelid droop and nausea. Localized pain, infection, inflammation, tenderness, swelling, redness, and/or bleeding/bruising may be associated with the injection. Patients with certain neuromuscular disorders such as ALS, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome may be at increased risk of serious side effects.



Will my facial expressions continue to look natural?



Although the results are visible, a treatment with BOTOX® Cosmetic will not radically change your facial appearance or make you look as if you "had work done." The muscle activity that causes frown lines between the brows is simply reduced, so you can still frown or look surprised without the wrinkles and creases between your brows.



What will happen to the frown lines between my brows if I choose not to continue treatments?



If you do not continue treatments, the moderate to severe frown lines between your brows will gradually look like they did before treatment.



Is BOTOX® Cosmetic affordable?



When considering your facial aesthetic options, BOTOX® Cosmetic is quite affordable. According to an American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery survey, BOTOX® Cosmetic is one of the low-entry-cost facial aesthetic procedures in the United States. Like other appearance-related investments, such as hair coloring and cuts, teeth whitening, and chemical peels, the cost must be weighed relative to your expectations. Consult your doctor for further information.