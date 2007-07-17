Job Opening: Director of Newscasts

Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, has an opening for a Director candidate who has the ability to think quickly and accurately. Previous news directing and switching experience is preferred but not required. Candidate should possess knowledge of video switchers, p.c. based graphics, still store, audio boards, and cg software. Duties may include news pre-production, editing and other misc. production duties. Please send your resume to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502, apply in person between 9-5 or e-mail to rksionzek@klkntv.com. Closing Date: 09/13/17.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.