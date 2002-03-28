Rook's Roundup - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Entertainment for the week of July 3rd

Rook's Roundup

Hi everyone! The 4th of July is over but fear not, there are still some entertaining things going on this weekend! Here’s The Round-up for this week!

Belles and Whistles
Stransky Park, 17th Street & Harrison Avenue
Thur. 7:00 pm

Bass Night
Bourbon Theatre
Fri. 9:00 pm

Friday Night Concert Series
SouthPointe Pavilions in the Center Courtyard
Friday 6:30 pm

The Farmer’ Market
Lincoln’s Haymarket
Saturday Morning

First Friday Art Walk
Area Art Galleries
Friday Night

Outlaw Road Band
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill
www.cappysbar.com

Jimmy Mack
Pla Mor Ballroom
Fri. 7:30 pm

Next week we’ll tell you more about the annual musical taking place at Pinewood Bowl!
Have An Entertaining Weekend!

