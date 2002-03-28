Rook's Roundup

Hi everyone! The 4th of July is over but fear not, there are still some entertaining things going on this weekend! Here’s The Round-up for this week!

Belles and Whistles

Stransky Park, 17th Street & Harrison Avenue

Thur. 7:00 pm

Bass Night

Bourbon Theatre

Fri. 9:00 pm



Friday Night Concert Series

SouthPointe Pavilions in the Center Courtyard

Friday 6:30 pm

The Farmer’ Market

Lincoln’s Haymarket

Saturday Morning



First Friday Art Walk

Area Art Galleries

Friday Night

Outlaw Road Band

Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill

www.cappysbar.com

Jimmy Mack

Pla Mor Ballroom

Fri. 7:30 pm

Next week we’ll tell you more about the annual musical taking place at Pinewood Bowl!

Have An Entertaining Weekend!