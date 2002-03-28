Rook's Roundup

Hi everyone! The 4th of July is over but fear not, there are still some entertaining things going on this weekend! Here’s The Round-up for this week!
Belles and Whistles
Stransky Park, 17th Street & Harrison Avenue
Thur. 7:00 pm
Bass Night
Bourbon Theatre
Fri. 9:00 pm
Friday Night Concert Series
SouthPointe Pavilions in the Center Courtyard
Friday 6:30 pm
The Farmer’ Market
Lincoln’s Haymarket
Saturday Morning
First Friday Art Walk
Area Art Galleries
Friday Night
Outlaw Road Band
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill
www.cappysbar.com
Jimmy Mack
Pla Mor Ballroom
Fri. 7:30 pm
Next week we’ll tell you more about the annual musical taking place at Pinewood Bowl!
Have An Entertaining Weekend!