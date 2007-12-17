RSS Feed Info



What is RSS? (Really Simple Syndication)

RSS feeds keep you up to date with information from websites you visit regularly. Instead of going to each website separately to see new stories, you can use RSS to view them easily in one application or program.

KLKNTV.com now offers RSS feeds from our local news, sports, health, community and contest pages.

How can I make use of RSS?

In general you need to install an application or program called a RSS Reader. RSS Readers displays the information from RSS feeds on your computer.

Many new web browsers also include built in RSS readers, including Apple Safari and Firefox. Users of My Yahoo and Google personalized home pages can also use KLKNTV.com RSS feeds.

How do I get a News Reader?

There are a number of different News Readers available; click on the Google link below to find links to the most popular products, many of which are free to install.

How can I sign up to RSS feeds from KLKNTV.com?

When you see the "RSS Feed Available" link and the orange "RSS" icon, you can use its link in your RSS Reader.

You then need to follow the instructions for your particular News Reader in order to add this RSS feed address to your RSS list.

What RSS Feeds are available?

See the list below.

The most common way to add these links to your News Reader, is to right-click on the ones you want and choose Copy Shortcut. You can then add/paste it into your News Reader.

My Yahoo users can click on the appropriate logo below to add content to your personalized pages. Google personalized users can also now add KLKNTV.com feeds to their personalized pages.