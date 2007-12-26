The Dangers of Drunk Driving

Did you know that every 31 minutes someone loses their life to drunk driving? This holiday season, Channel 8 KLKN-TV , the Ad Council and the Television Bureau of Advertising join forces to promote Project Roadblock, a campaign designed to put the brakes on drunk driving. Here is some helpful information from www.dui.lifetips.com along with some other links for more information.

Risks of Drinking and Driving



So, you had a few too many and are thinking of picking up your keys to run to the store or drive yourself home. Think twice before drinking and driving. The minute you put those keys into the ignition, you are putting yourself at risk as well as any others that may cross your path. If you are not concerned with how drinking and driving can affect you, think of how it can affect your bank account.

One thing is for sure, when you get arrested for drinking and driving, you will need to hire a DUI lawyer to help you. This can get expensive, but it can either cost you your money or your freedom. Next time you are going to pick up those keys, think twice, and ask a friend for a lift.



Drunk Driving - How to Know You've Had One Too Many



Few disagree with the fact that alcohol affects different people in very different ways. A person's size, weight, and other characteristics can alter their relative tolerance to drinking. When it comes to drunk driving, however, the law has its own standard.

The law does not take into account that you weigh more than average or that you have a higher tolerance to tequila than most. If you blow beyond legal limits, you will be placed under arrest. Instead of drunk driving, be aware of your limits.

*There are many local law enforcement agencies that hold classes where they can test your blood alcohol in different situations. Stay aware of how much you have had and don't be caught drunk driving when it could have been easily avoided.



Spotting a Drunk Driver on the Road



Many instances of drunk driving accidents could have been prevented by someone interfering. Today, with cell phones in almost every driver's pocket, reports of drunk drivers have gone up. These reports have saved an incalculable amount of lives by stopping a drunk driver before it was too late.

If you see what you suspect is a drunk driver and you have a phone available to you, do the right thing:

• Dial the local highway patrol or police department

• Get the license plate number of the car

• Let the authorities know that you suspect a drunk driver

• Give your location

It is worth those few minutes of your time to save that drunk driver from hurting themselves and/or others.



Drunk Driving Facts



Think you are safe from DUI? Think again. Drunk driving facts show that anyone, at any time can be a victim. Here are some little-known drunk driving facts that show you what I mean:

• Over 40% of fatal automobile accidents are alcohol-related

• Approximately 30% of Americans will be in an accident involving alcohol

• According to estimates, someone is injured in an alcohol-related accident every two minutes

• Accidents involving alcohol are more likely to occur at night… about five times more likely

• About two-thirds of DUI convictions are for first time offenders

• More than one-third of all fatal traffic accidents involve at least one person with a BAC over 0.08%

Do you still think you can dodge the drunk driving bullet? Drunk driving facts do not lie. Do what you can to avoid becoming a statistic.

