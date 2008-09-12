Lincoln Radiology group is celebrating its 30th anniversary - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Radiology group is celebrating its 30th anniversary

Lincoln Radiology group is celebrating its 30th anniversary as of May 1, 2003! Dr. Jeff Matthes, president of the group, says that during their 30 years in business, technology has come a long, long way and they've been able to keep up with it.
