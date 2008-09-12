The MRI, CT scanners and x-ray equipment are digital

In fact, he says that when it comes to advancements in radiology, the equipment they use and the other technological progress they've made are so cutting edge that you have go to Kansas City to find equipment as high tech as they offer right here in Lincoln. The MRI, CT scanners and x-ray equipment are digital - just like the best sound equipment and TV images we're so impressed with. Dr. Matthes says that digital technology also provides better radiology images than ever before, and in less time.