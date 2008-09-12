Using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging)

Using MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computer tomography) scanners. He says it's not only cutting edge but totally non-invasive, meaning there's no incision or even small cuts into the body. You just lay there and the machine does the work.
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.