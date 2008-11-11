OB/Infertility

Normal & High Risk Pregnancy

Childbirth Education/Parenting Education

Normal/High-Risk Pregnancy Care

We know that having a baby is one of life's most exciting experiences. It is also a period of transition. You have physical and emotional changes as well as changes in your lifestyle. At Women's Clinic, we provide prenatal education and a lot of support to make childbirth a comforting, safe and joyous event for you and your family.



We also specialize in High-Risk Obstetrics, with prevention and management of premature labor, as well as management of pregnancy-induced hypertension, diabetes and multiple gestation. The nursing staff works closely with the physicians to coordinate home monitoring, along with services for high-risk mothers.

Childbirth Education/Parenting Education

Education for our patients is high-priority. We offer a Lamaze program for first-time parents that includes a mid-pregnancy class and a 6-week Lamaze series. There is also a Refresher Express course for parents who have previously attended Lamaze. In addition, Women's Clinic offers education in Caesarian Sections, Breast Feeding and Caring for Infant.



**Contact us at (402)434-3376 to learn about our upcoming class schedule.

Infertility/ART Consultation

The Infertility Center uses a team approach to provide personalized care and support for couples experiencing fertility problems. Recognizing that infertility is not just a physical condition, but an emotional and social condition as well, the care given is holistic in nature. In evaluating the infertility process, Women's Clinic believes it is important to assist couples in making informed choices about the many treatment options available and then working together to develop a plan of care based on personal family goals. Infertility team members include the physician, the nurse coordinator and an ultrasound technician. A certified professional counselor is available to assist patients with development of coping techniques to effectively deal with the variety of emotional factors and stresses associated with infertility treatment.



Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Infertile couples who have been unable to conceive through initial treatment options often wish to explore Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). For this reason, C. Maud Doherty, Reproductive Endocrinologist specializing in the treatment of infertility and hormonal problems, joined Women's Clinic as an associate partner in 1995. With Dr. Doherty on staff, the clinic can now offer the very latest technology in the treatment of infertility. She consults with couples considering ART including IVF, GIFT, ZIFT, TET and ICSI.



These techniques have helped many patients to achieve pregnancies which would have been thought impossible in the not-so-distant past. Women's Clinic infertility care is designed to provide continuity for patients undergoing ART by coordinating all lab testing and diagnostic procedures, regulation and monitoring of medication dosages, and providing education, emotional support and preparation for the ART procedure.

Childbirth Education

Education for our patients is a high-priority. We offer a childbirth programs for first-time parents that includes a mid-pregnancy class and a 6-week childbirth series. There is also a Refresher Express course for parents who have previously attended childbirth classes. In addition, Women's Clinic offers education in Caesarian Sections, Breast Feeding and Caring for Infant.

Postpartum Support Group

Women's Clinic is now offering a "New Mom's Support Group". The purpose of this group is to continue to support new moms in the first twelve weeks postpartum as they transition into parenting. The group will meet the first three Wednesdays of each month from 10-11:30 a.m. at 220 Eastridge (right across the street from our main office). All Women's Clinic moms and babies are welcome. There is not a fee and registration is not necessary. The coffee pot will be on, so join us as we share ideas about adjusting to motherhood. We hope to see you there!