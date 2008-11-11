Diagnostic Imaging Center

On-Site Mammography

Osteoporosis Screening/DEXA Scanning

Ultrasound

On-Site Mammography/Breast Care

Breast care is an essential part of women's health care. Our mammography department has state of the art equipment with a LORAD M-IV Platinum and a Computer Aided Detection System. This combination ensures early detection of breast abnormalities. Our clinic's FDA/ACR accredited equipment along with our experienced Radiological Technologists will ensure you the most accurate exam possible.

Diagnostic X-Ray

We now offer diagnostic x-ray services at our Family Health Care Center location. This addition will allow us to more conveniently serve all of your health care needs.



Osteoporosis Screening (DEXA Scanning)

Women are at greater risk for osteoporosis because their bones are lighter and smaller. The most accurate, non-invasive, safe and painless test available to measure bone mineral density (BMD) is the Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) measurement of the spine and hip. Our DEXA scanner enables us to measure the bone density of our patients. This service is especially intended for patients over the age of 40.