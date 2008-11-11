Information about Clinical Research - Click Here

The following is a list of current and upcoming clinical research trials at Women's Clinic of Lincoln. A clinical trial is a scientific study that tests the effectiveness of a new medical treatment, medication, or device with volunteer patients to improve the quality of life.

If you qualify, all related exams, tests, and any study medication will be provided at no cost to you. If you choose to participate, you will be making an important contribution to women's health. If you or someone you know may be interested in a study, please call our research department at 441-0025.

Current studies for Women's Health

OVERACTIVE BLADDER

12-week study for women ages 19-70 who are experiencing overactive bladder and are currently on medication for it.

PAINFUL PERIODS

8-month study for women ages 19-45 who have regular menstrual cycles but experience painful abdominal cramping with menses.

HOT FLASH STUDY

12-week study for postmenopausal women 40 years old or older experiencing hot flashes.

NIGHT TIME URINATION

7-month study for women who have to get up at least 2 times during the night to go to the bathroom.

LOW SEXUAL DESIRE

8-month study for surgically menopausal women taking a stable dose of estrogen & currently experiencing low sexual desire.

OSTEPOROSIS

5 week study for women who have documented osteoporosis, ages 45-79 and who are postmenopausal may qualify to receive investigational medication.

CURRENT STUDIES FOR MEN & WOMEN

DIABETES

6-month study for men/women diagnosed with diabetes & have either not been treated or have not been on diabetes medication for the last 3 months.

OVERACTIVE BLADDER

12-week study for men or women ages 19 or older who are experiencing overactive bladder.

For further information call 441-0025

or 888-434-3370 and talk to one of our research coordinators.