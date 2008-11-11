What is a Nurse Practitioner?

A nurse practitioner (NP) is a registered nurse (RN) with advanced academic and clinical experience, which enables her to diagnose and manage most common and many chronic illnesses. This education includes advanced nursing and selected medical studies including intensive clinical experience specific to the nurse practitioner's area of practice, such as women's health care. In the state of Nebraska, nurse practitioners have the ability to prescribe medications to patients. Working in collaboration with your physician, a nurse practitioner provides high-quality, cost-effective, and individualized care for the lifespan of patient's special needs.

Nurse practitioners practice under rules and regulations developed by state boards of nursing. In addition, nurse practitioners may be nationally certified. They must meet competency standards and continue education requirements. Standards of practice are defined and monitored by professional nursing organizations.

Most insurance companies now pay for the services of nurse practitioners. The type of insurance you have will determine what type of services are covered. If you are unsure of your coverage, you can contact your insurance company and they will be able to assist you. However, some health services are not reimbursable regardless of whether they are provided by a nurse practitioner or physician.

Nurse practitioners care for basically healthy women with typical health care needs. They focus on well-being and preventing health problems. The high quality of care provided by nurse practitioners is well known. Consumer and government studies have shown that nurse practitioners are skilled clinicians and patient educators.

Our nurse practitioners believe in your right to know and make informed choices about your health.

A nurse practitioner's commitment to you:

Quality Care

Confidentiality

Time to listen

Answers to your questions

Attention to your special needs

Respect for your decisions

Nurse practitioners are qualified to provide you with many health services, including minor illnesses or injuries, and will refer you to a physician if a serious health problem is discovered. Our nurse practitioners can provide many services to you including: