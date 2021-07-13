‘WE ALL QUIT’: Local Burger King sign goes viral

The Burger King sign near 59th and Havelock is creating some buzz.

Courtesy of Rachael Flores

VIDEO UPDATE 7/13

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A photo has gone viral on social media of a local Burger King sign in Lincoln.

The sign outside of the restaurant near 59th and Havelock read “WE ALL QUIT,” AND “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.” The letters were taken down on Saturday.

Channel 8 spoke with two former employees who said management is the reason why people quit.

“They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here,” former general manager Rachael Flores said. “Just kind of a laugh to upper management. “That got put up yesterday before we opened, and I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down.”

Want more content like this? Download the Channel 8 App!

Flores had put in her two weeks, and then eight of her coworkers followed. She served as a general manager since January.

“They have gone through so many district managers since I’ve been GM,” she said. “No one has come to the store to help me out. They’re so in and out.”

Flores said the Burger King had employees working in the kitchen with no air conditioning for weeks. At one point, the kitchen reached over 90 degrees. Flores ended up in the hospital for dehydration. She said her boss reacted, saying she was being a “baby.”

“I just stayed to help Rachael out,” former employee Kylee Johnson said. “She’s my best friend. She’s been with me through a lot. I just want to help her as much as I can. I knew what was going on staffing wise. We were just waiting for more people to come then and we got nobody.”

The two said the kitchen was understaffed, and would often have three to four people working during lunch time. Flores said she worked 50 to 60 hours a week. Flores and Johnson said it wasn’t safe to have that small of staff.

The former employees said upper management was unaware the workers were going to put the sign up. Staff had been joking about putting the message the day before, and then followed through the next day.

Flores’ boss told her to hand in her keys and that she was fired.

The Havelock location is open, but Flores and Johnson said it is still understaffed and new employees are leaving days after just starting shifts. They believe other locations may have similar experiences.