Channel 8 KLKN-TV closed captioning station contact information

Closed captioning is an assistive technology for the hearing impaired that displays the audio portion of a television signal as printed words on the television screen. Closed captions are hidden as encoded data within the television signal, and a viewer wishing to see the captions must use a set-top decoder or a television with built-in decoder circuitry. Since July 1993, all television sets with screens 13 inches or larger have been manufactured with built-in decoder circuitry.

Closed captioning for website video is similar to that of television in that it displays the printed word on the computer screen. IP closed captioning must be available for all prerecorded programming that is not edited for Internet distribution by September 30, 2012. On March 30, 2013, all live and near-live programming must contain closed captioning and on September 30, 2013, all prerecorded programming that is edited for Internet distribution must contain closed captioning.

If you experience problems with or have questions about closed captioning on Channel 8 KLKN-TV programming or on www.klkntv.com, please contact us so that we can remedy the situation or provide assistance. Please contact Jeff Swanson, Director of Broadcast Operations at 402-436-2238 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM. You may write to Jeff Swanson, Channel 8 KLKN-TV, 3240 South Tenth Street, Lincoln, NE 68502 or send a fax to 402-436-2236, or by email to programming@klkntv.com .