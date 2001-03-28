Station History of Channel 8 KLKN-TV Lincoln's Own ABC

It was unheard of, maybe even a bit unbelievable that a city the size of Lincoln, Nebraska before March 1996 had only one local commercial television station.

This was the case until Channel 8 KLKN-TV flipped the switch in the spring of 1996, providing Lincoln with its own ABC affiliate and something more in a television station for the Lincoln and surrounding community. That something more includes quality programming, a commitment to the community and a strong resolution to provide Lincoln with the best, most comprehensive news coverage in the area.

From the start, KLKN has devoted time, energy, and resources into developing newscasts, which provide quality local news, weather and sports. In 1996, Channel 8 KLKN-TV signed on the air with local newscasts, Monday through Sunday at 6 PM and 10 PM. Since then a midday, an early morning and a 5pm news have been added to the schedule of regular newscasts. In September of 1998, News 8 at 5 became the first locally produced 5pm television newscast in Lincoln. In total, Channel 8 Eyewitness News produces 24.5 hours of local news each week.

Channel 8 KLKN-TV is proud of our commitment to the community. We prove that commitment by sponsoring numerous local special events. Some of our partnerships include, American Cancer Society's Hope Gala, The American Heart Association, People's City Mission and the Capitol Humane Society, The American Red Cross and the Community Blood Bank. Channel 8 KLKN-TV also co-sponsors community events such as, Union Bank's Magic Moments, the Red Cross' Tribute to Heroes, among others.

Along with ABC Television Network, Channel 8 KLKN-TV broadcasts a variety of news, information, sports and entertainment programming. From televised Nebraska Cornhusker Football games to World News Tonight, to Modern Family, there's something for anyone.

On June 17, 2009, Channel 8 KLKN-TV followed the rest of the country and changed to broadcasting in digital. Currently, Channel 8 KLKN-TV broadcast ABC programming, Entertainment Tonight, Katie, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and other programming in HD. On October 26, 2010, Channel 8 Eyewitness News began high definition broadcasts of local news, weather and sports. In addition, Channel 8 KLKN-TV broadcasts the Live Well Network programming on digital channel 8.2. Live Well Network provides lifestyle programming.



We continue to work hard to be your one source for news, and quality entertainment programming. Keep watching!

Channel 8 KLKN-TV is owned by Citadel Communication L.L.C., which also owns WLNE ABC6 in Providence, RI and WLWN-TV in Sarasota, FL.