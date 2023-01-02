$3 billion from Inflation Reduction Act goes to help farmers fight climate change, including in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A new year means new help is on the way for Nebraska farmers thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

It’s all in an effort to fight climate change especially for those communities hit hard by flooding and drought, which Nebraska saw plenty of in 2022.

More than $3 billion is going to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Stewardship Program. It provides a subsidy per acre for farms using methods like cover cropping, crop rotation and measures to reduce soil erosion.

John Crabtree, Nebraska’s representative for the non-profit environmental group Sierra Club, tells the Nebraska News Connection more resilient soil is more drought-resistant and can produce higher yields, while also being capable of what he calls “feedback.”

“Regenerating the quality and health of our soils is so vitally important – to the success of those farms and ranches, but also to helping address the climate crisis itself, by being more resilient and sequestering carbon,” Crabtree said.

Helping nearly 37,000 farmers and ranchers invest in low-carbon energy production is another way the Inflation Reduction Act funds can allow them to be part of the solution, Crabtree says.

“High-efficiency grain dryers and things like that can improve the energy efficiency of that farm,” Crabtree tells the Nebraska News Connection. “And then, the second part is those renewable energy projects – solar panels, other things – to help provide energy for the actual farm or ranch itself.”

USDA programs also help underserved producers – including farmers of color and women, as well as veterans, beginning farmers and those working in high-poverty areas.